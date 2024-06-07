Officer Nestor Santos was identified as the person who was seriously injured as he was attacked while sitting in his unmarked police car in the 600 block of State Street, Springfield police authorities said.

His squad supervisor and another police officer rushed him to Baystate Medical Center, and he was later airlifted to a Boston hospital for emergency surgery. His injuries are considered serious but non-life-threatening, authorities said.

Police said Friday that a bullet struck him in the leg and a bullet fragment stuck in his head, which has caused major damage to his eye. More surgeries are required.

Santos has been a Springfield officer for seven years and was awarded the Medal of Valor, the department's highest award, in 2023.

Multiple police were shot at on Wednesday night in separate incidents across the city. Though, no one else was hit. A police cruiser was struck several times.

The shootings began at 10:30 p.m. when someone in a Honda Civic shot at members of the Springfield firearms investigation unit on College Street. Bullets hit the car multiple times, but no officers were injured.

Seven people were eventually arrested and charged with the attacks. They are:

Robert Willis III, 18, of Springfield

Alberto Torres, 18, of Springfield

Unnamed 17-year-old boy from Springfield

Jamie Griffin, 31, of Springfield

Isak Font, 18, of Springfield

Dwight Clarke, 16, of Springfield

Unnamed 16-year-old boy from Springfield

Police have not speculated why they fired at officers.

Two MassDOT employees were struck as some of the suspects attempted to escape arrest. They were working on an I-91 on-ramp when they were hit, authorities said.

One of the workers suffered serious injuries, but police have not released any information on their condition.

Anyone who would like to donate to Santos' medical bills or to help his family may do so through the Greg Hill Foundation. Donations up to $7,500 will be matched. The group 364 Gives is also accepting donations through Venmo @IBPO364Gives.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Hampden and receive free news updates.