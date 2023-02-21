'Most Loving Person': Friends Shocked, Angry Over Death Of Springfield Woman Killed In CT Crash

Friends and family of a 20-year-old Springfield woman who died in a hit-and-run crash in Hartford County, Conn., were stunned and horrified as news of the weekend wreck spread through social media. But there was a common thread amongst most of the posts: they want justice.

Yaseri Cortes was killed just before 10:30 p.m. on Sunday, Feb. 19, in Enfield. Connecticut State Police said she was standing in the center southbound lane of I-91 when she was hit. The driver sped away after the crash. No one has been arrested as of Tuesday afternoon.

Authorities pronounced the former Roger L. Putnam Vocational-Technical High School student dead at the scene.

The news of Cortes' death quickly made the rounds on social media. She was remembered as a vibrant and kind woman who made time to help her friends and take care of the people she loved.

Many social media posts memorializing Cortes included the hashtag #JusticeForSeri or demanded answers in the case.

Friends created a GoFundMe to help pay for Yaseri Cortes' funeral costs. As of Tuesday afternoon, the campaign had raised more than $1,400 of its $10,000 goal.

Connecticut state police ask anyone with information on the crash that killed Cortes to contact Trooper Michael Dean at 860-534-1098 or through email at michael.dean@ct.gov.

