Bicyclist In Holyoke Hit-And-Run Dies At 22: Family

Josh Lanier
Josh Lanier
Jorge Meeswee Calderon, the 22-year-old bicyclist struck in a Holyoke hit-and-run, has died, his family announced.
The 22-year-old Lawrence man who was injured in a hit and run in Holyoke earlier this month has died, his family announced on a fundraiser. 

Jorge Meeswee Calderon was hit near the intersection of Cabot and Canal streets just before 8 p.m. on Jan. 5, Holyoke police said. The driver of the vehicle sped away before officers arrived. 

Paramedics rushed Calderon to an area hospital, but after days of work, doctors were not able to save him, his family said on a GoFundMe

Calderon was a North Andover High School graduate who was an up-and-coming barber at Style and Grace barber shop in Chicopee. When not at work, he was playing basketball or working on his DJing skills, his family said. 

"[He] was nice on the court and was always down for a good laugh," they wrote. "Meeswee's life left a huge impact on all his loved ones. I know it saddens many that such a great soul was taken so soon, but remember that his memory will last forever."

A wake is set for 6 to 8 p.m. on Jan. 20 at Puerta Del Cielo Funeral Home in Springfield. There is an all-white dress code. 

Police are still searching for the person who hit Calderon and drove away. Anyone who has any information is asked to contact Holyoke police detective at 413-322-6900.

The money raised through his GoFundMe will go to cover his medical bills and funeral costs. They have raised $1,500 of their $10,000 goal. 

Click here to learn more about the fundraiser. 

