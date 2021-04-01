Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Contact Us
Hampden Daily Voice serves Chicopee, Holyoke, Palmer, Springfield & Westfield
Return to your home site

Menu

Hampden Daily Voice serves Chicopee, Holyoke, Palmer, Springfield & Westfield

Nearby Towns

  • Hartford
    serves Enfield, Glastonbury, Hartford, New Britain & Windsor Locks
  • Hampshire
    serves Amherst, Easthampton, Hadley, Northampton & South Hadley
  • Worcester
    serves Fitchburg, Gardner, Milford, Shrewsbury & Worcester
News

Where Are The Hotspots? COVID-19 Town-By-Town Trends, Rates - Hampden County

Kristin Palpini
Email me Read More Stories
COVID-19
COVID-19 Photo Credit: Pixabay/fotoblend

Good news! The COVID-19 rate in most Hampden County cities and towns has gone down, according to the most recent information from the Massachusetts Department of Public Health.

Hampden County now has a “green” community as well - a term for communities with a low risk for the spread of the virus - it’s Holland.

Other Hampden County communities where the risk is low include Montgomery, Wales, Blanford, Granville, Tolland, and Russell.

While the daily COVID-19 infection rate went down in most Hampden County communities, there are four that saw their rates rise: Agawam, Longmeadow, Montgomery, and Wales.

HIGHEST RATES

The community with the highest COVID-19 rate is Ludlow with 81.4 infections per 100,000 residents. After that, the cities with the highest rates are:

  • Springfield, 76.3
  • Longmeadow, 68.2
  • Holyoke, 66.1
  • Chicopee, 61.1

LOWEST RATES

The community with the lowest COVID-19 rate is Tolland, which has 0 incidents. After that, the communities with the lowest rates are:

  • Blanford, 11.8
  • Montgomery, 16.1
  • Southwick, 26.2
  • Wales, 26.2
  • Russell, 26.4

There are now 58 Western and Central Massachusetts communities on Massachusetts' "red" list, including about 12 cities and towns in Hampden County. Massachusetts's color-coded risk system has four levels. They are, from most to least risk, red, yellow, green, gray (low to no risk).

TOWN-BY-TOWN TRENDS, RATES

Below, per Hampden County community, is the COVID-19 rate, color-coded risk assessment, and whether the rate went up or down from the prior week’s report (Dec. 24):

  • Agawam               52.9 Red Higher
  • Blandford             11.8 Gray Lower
  • Brimfield               34.5 Yellow Lower
  • Chicopee              61.1 Red Lower
  • E. Longmeadow  59.6 Red Lower
  • Granville                36.9 Gray Lower
  • Hampden              33.5 Yellow Lower
  • Holland                  30.6 Green Lower
  • Holyoke                 66.1 Red Lower
  • Longmeadow       68.2 Red Higher
  • Ludlow                   81.4 Red Lower
  • Monson                 41.7 Red Lower
  • Montgomery         16.1 Gray Higher
  • Palmer                   49 Red Lower
  • Russell                   26.4 Gray No Change
  • Southwick             26.2 Red No Change
  • Springfield             76.3 Red Lower
  • Tolland                   0 Gray Lower
  • Wales                     26.2 Gray Higher
  • Westfield               38.9 Red Lower
  • Wilbraham            54.6 Red Lower

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

Hampden Daily Voice!

Serves Chicopee, Holyoke, Palmer, Springfield & Westfield

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.