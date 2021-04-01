Where Are The Hotspots? COVID-19 Town-By-Town Trends, Rates - Hampden County

Good news! The COVID-19 rate in most Hampden County cities and towns has gone down, according to the most recent information from the Massachusetts Department of Public Health.
Hampden County now has a “green” community as well - a term for communities with a low risk for the spread of the virus - it’s Holland.
Other Hampden County communities where the risk is low include Montgomery, Wales, Blanford, Granville, Tolland, and Russell.
While the daily COVID-19 infection rate went down in most Hampden County communities, there are four that saw their rates rise: Agawam, Longmeadow, Montgomery, and Wales.
HIGHEST RATES
The community with the highest COVID-19 rate is Ludlow with 81.4 infections per 100,000 residents. After that, the cities with the highest rates are:
- Springfield, 76.3
- Longmeadow, 68.2
- Holyoke, 66.1
- Chicopee, 61.1
LOWEST RATES
The community with the lowest COVID-19 rate is Tolland, which has 0 incidents. After that, the communities with the lowest rates are:
- Blanford, 11.8
- Montgomery, 16.1
- Southwick, 26.2
- Wales, 26.2
- Russell, 26.4
There are now 58 Western and Central Massachusetts communities on Massachusetts' "red" list, including about 12 cities and towns in Hampden County. Massachusetts's color-coded risk system has four levels. They are, from most to least risk, red, yellow, green, gray (low to no risk).
TOWN-BY-TOWN TRENDS, RATES
Below, per Hampden County community, is the COVID-19 rate, color-coded risk assessment, and whether the rate went up or down from the prior week’s report (Dec. 24):
- Agawam 52.9 Red Higher
- Blandford 11.8 Gray Lower
- Brimfield 34.5 Yellow Lower
- Chicopee 61.1 Red Lower
- E. Longmeadow 59.6 Red Lower
- Granville 36.9 Gray Lower
- Hampden 33.5 Yellow Lower
- Holland 30.6 Green Lower
- Holyoke 66.1 Red Lower
- Longmeadow 68.2 Red Higher
- Ludlow 81.4 Red Lower
- Monson 41.7 Red Lower
- Montgomery 16.1 Gray Higher
- Palmer 49 Red Lower
- Russell 26.4 Gray No Change
- Southwick 26.2 Red No Change
- Springfield 76.3 Red Lower
- Tolland 0 Gray Lower
- Wales 26.2 Gray Higher
- Westfield 38.9 Red Lower
- Wilbraham 54.6 Red Lower
