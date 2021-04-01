Where Are The Hotspots? COVID-19 Town-By-Town Trends, Rates - Hampden County

Good news! The COVID-19 rate in most Hampden County cities and towns has gone down, according to the most recent information from the Massachusetts Department of Public Health.

Hampden County now has a “green” community as well - a term for communities with a low risk for the spread of the virus - it’s Holland.

Other Hampden County communities where the risk is low include Montgomery, Wales, Blanford, Granville, Tolland, and Russell.

While the daily COVID-19 infection rate went down in most Hampden County communities, there are four that saw their rates rise: Agawam, Longmeadow, Montgomery, and Wales.

HIGHEST RATES

The community with the highest COVID-19 rate is Ludlow with 81.4 infections per 100,000 residents. After that, the cities with the highest rates are:

Springfield, 76.3

Longmeadow, 68.2

Holyoke, 66.1

Chicopee, 61.1

LOWEST RATES

The community with the lowest COVID-19 rate is Tolland, which has 0 incidents. After that, the communities with the lowest rates are:

Blanford, 11.8

Montgomery, 16.1

Southwick, 26.2

Wales, 26.2

Russell, 26.4

There are now 58 Western and Central Massachusetts communities on Massachusetts' "red" list, including about 12 cities and towns in Hampden County. Massachusetts's color-coded risk system has four levels. They are, from most to least risk, red, yellow, green, gray (low to no risk).

TOWN-BY-TOWN TRENDS, RATES

Below, per Hampden County community, is the COVID-19 rate, color-coded risk assessment, and whether the rate went up or down from the prior week’s report (Dec. 24):

Agawam 52.9 Red Higher

Blandford 11.8 Gray Lower

Brimfield 34.5 Yellow Lower

Chicopee 61.1 Red Lower

E. Longmeadow 59.6 Red Lower

Granville 36.9 Gray Lower

Hampden 33.5 Yellow Lower

Holland 30.6 Green Lower

Holyoke 66.1 Red Lower

Longmeadow 68.2 Red Higher

Ludlow 81.4 Red Lower

Monson 41.7 Red Lower

Montgomery 16.1 Gray Higher

Palmer 49 Red Lower

Russell 26.4 Gray No Change

Southwick 26.2 Red No Change

Springfield 76.3 Red Lower

Tolland 0 Gray Lower

Wales 26.2 Gray Higher

Westfield 38.9 Red Lower

Wilbraham 54.6 Red Lower

