Mistrial Declared In Case Of Attempt To Blow Up Jewish Nursing Home

A mistrial has been declared in the case of a local man accused of trying to blow up a Jewish nursing home.

On Monday, Nov. 23, U.S. District Court Judge Mark Mastroianni dismissed the jury in the trial against John M. Rathbun, of East Longmeadow, after they failed to reach a verdict on two out of three charges facing Rathbun, according to WWLP.

Rathbun allegedly made an explosive device and left it outside Ruth’s House, an assisted living facility in Longmeadow, on April 2.

No one was injured in the incident.

Rathbun’s lawyer has asked for his client’s release. A judge is scheduled to hear the request on Wednesday, Nov. 25.

