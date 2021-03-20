Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Hampden Daily Voice
ID Released For 22-Year-Old Shot, Killed In Springfield
Man Found Guilty Of Raping, Kidnapping Woman At Massachusetts Motel

Joe Lombardi
Worcester City Motel on Route 9 (Boston Turnpike) in Shrewsbury.
Worcester City Motel on Route 9 (Boston Turnpike) in Shrewsbury. Photo Credit: Google Maps street view

A 41-year-old man has been convicted of kidnapping and raping a woman at a motel in Shrewsbury after a jury-waived trial in Worcester Superior Court.

Edward Lacey of Worcester was found guilty on Friday, March 19 of kidnapping, two counts of rape, three counts of indecent assault and battery, strangulation, threat to commit a crime, and assault and battery. He was found not guilty of assault with intent to murder.

Judge David Ricciardone presided over the four-day trial. The judge set Thursday, April 1 for sentencing.

Lacey was arrested by Shrewsbury Police on May 12, 2018, and charged with raping and assaulting a woman at the Worcester City Motel on Route 9 (Boston Turnpike) in Shrewsbury. He was indicted on Sept. 14, 2018.

Assistant District Attorney Lina Pashou prosecuted the case.

