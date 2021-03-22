ID, Details Emerge After Mother, 12-Year-Old Daughter Found Dead In Massachusetts Home

A 49-year-old woman and her 12-year-old daughter who were found dead inside their Massachusetts home have been identified by the District Attorney's Office.

Jihyun Lee and her daughter were discovered around 7:30 a.m., Friday, March 19 inside their Shrewsbury home, said Worcester District Attorney Joseph Early Jr.

Lee was rushed to UMass Medical Center where she was pronounced dead.

While investigating inside the home at 18 Ladyslipper Drive, police also found the body of the girl. She was pronounced dead inside the home.

Early said on Saturday, March 20, the 12-year-old daughter will not be publicly identified.

Lee's husband and son were home at the time but were not injured. They are not considered suspects, Shrewsbury Police said.

Early said state police detectives were investigating the case.

"It was a difficult scene to handle," for first responders, said Shrewsbury police Chief Kevin Anderson at a news conference Friday.

“Our condolences go out to the family and the friends of the victims,” Anderson said. “It’s hard on the community right now.”

Before the incident, the family was not known to the police.

The causes and manners of death of both remain pending and the investigation is ongoing.

This continues to be a developing story. Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

