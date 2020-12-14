COVID-19: Vaccinations Arriving Today In Massachusetts

COVID-19 vaccinations are expected to arrive in Massachusetts today, Monday, Dec. 14, just as Gov. Charlie Baker increases economic restrictions to stop the spread of the disease.

By Pfizer and BioNTech, the vaccines are the first authorized for emergency use by the Food and Drug Administration. The United Kingdoms began using the vaccine last week.

Vaccines will be in limited supply at first and given to people most susceptible to catching COVID-19. This includes nursing home residents and health care workers.

Over the course of the week, the U.S. is expected to ship 3 million doses across the nation while states will decide how best to distribute the medicine, according to the Associated Press.

The vaccines are being delivered at a time when COVID-19 infections are on the rise in the United States. On Sunday, Dec. 13, Gov. Baker rolled back the reopening of the state’s economy to Step 1 of Phase 3. This led to the closure of indoor movie theaters and performing arts spaces. In restaurants, patrons will have to wear masks at all times except when eating and drinking and there can be no more than six people at a table. No party can linger longer than 30 minutes.

