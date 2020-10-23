Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
News

COVID-19: Nearly 80 Massachusetts Towns Are 'High-Risk' For Infection

Kristin Palpini
This map by the Massachusetts Department of Public Health shows the average positive daily test rates per 100,000 residents as of Oct. 22. Photo Credit: MA DPH
Nearly 80 Massachusetts communities are at “high-risk” for the spread of COVID-19, according to the most recent state data.

COVID-19 incidents have spiked across the state leading to clusters of coronavirus incidents in nearly every corner of Massachusetts. The overall daily average infection rate is 1.4 per 100,000 residents as of Friday, Oct. 22.

Among the 78 communities that are high-risk or “red” (so-named due to the state’s color-coded incident map), there are 19 in Hampshire, Hampden, and Worcester counties.

Communities newly added to the high-risk category include Holyoke, Hudson, and Webster. 

To be considered a high-risk community, a city or town has to have an average daily COVID-19 positive test rate of 8 or more per 100,000 residents.

The goal in Massachusetts is to get the positive test rate down to 5 per 100,000 residents.

The following is a list of local high-risk COVID-19 communities with their total number of incidents and, in parenthesis, their average daily positive test rates per 100,000 residents.

Ashland - 347 (11)

Chicopee - 740 (9.5)

Clinton - 341 (9.1)

East Longmeadow - 351 (8.9)

Framingham - 2,498 (15.3)

Holliston - 123 (9.3)

Holyoke - 1,255 (12.7)

Hudson - 307 (9.5)

Leicester - 204 (8.9)

Marlborough - 1,385 (19.9)

Milford - 811 (9.3)

Millville - 34 (12.1)

Monsoon - 78 (8.5)

Oxford - 124 (9.3)

Shrewsbury - 483 (9.6)

Springfield - 3,979 (11.7)

Webster - 363 (20.4)

Westfield - 612 (8.9)

Worcester - 6,848 (12.1)

For more information and to see what the incident rates are in your town, visit the Massachusetts COVID-19 Response Reporting website.

