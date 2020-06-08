COVID-19: Is The Virus Making a Comeback In Western Mass?

Don’t call it a comeback - please don’t call it a comeback: Baystate Health CEO Dr. Mark Keroack said Western Massachusetts may see a resurgence in COVID-19 infections.

Keroack said, Wednesday, Aug. 5, that across Baystate Health’s facilities, there were 34 coronavirus patients - 32 of those people are being treated at Baystate Medical Center Springfield.

“I am worried that we are entering a perilous new phase of this pandemic,” he said during an interview with MassLive.

This is only the second time since June that the number of patients at Baystate hospitals were over 30, he said.

The rate of positive coronavirus tests is inching up. Testing done at Baystate was showing a 1.7 percent positive rate, now it’s more like 2.2 percent. Similar increases are being felt statewide.

Baystate Medical Health has been working hard to keep an outbreak at the hospital contained to one unit and reducing the spread of the virus. The outbreak was traced back to staff that traveled to an out-of-state COVID-19 hot spot.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.