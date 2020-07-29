COVID-19: Baystate Outbreak Grows As New Measures Created to Stop The Spread

A break-tent is going up on the Baystate Medical Center's lawn today, Wednesday, July 29, as more patients and staff fall victim to the COVID-19 outbreak at the hospital.

The tent will allow employees to take socially distanced meal breaks.

The number of people who have contracted COVID-19 at Baystate in Springfield has risen from 36 on July 27 to 40 on July 28 - that’s four more new cases.

There are 26 staff members who are infected with COVID-19 and 14 patients, said Baystate President and CEO Dr. Mark Keroack. Of the patients, seven are being treated in the hospital and seven are out-patients.

Baystate has linked the outbreak to an employee who recently returned from a “hot spot” state where COVID-19 is surging. The staff has also uncovered that some employees were not wearing masks in the beak room.

On July 28, Keroack announced more protocols to tamp down the spread of COVID-19. These measures include the outside break tent as well as a travel restriction similar to that of the state, in which employees must self-quarantine for 14 days or provide a negative test result if they are traveling outside of New England, New York, Hawaii, and New Jersey

Springfield-based Baystate Health operates hospitals around Western Massachusetts including Wing Memorial in Palmer and Noble in Westfield.

