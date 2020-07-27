COVID-19 Outbreak At Baystate Health Has Infected More Than 30 People

An outbreak of COVID-19 at Baystate Medical Center in Springfield has left 23 employees and 13 patients infected.

The outbreak was found in a non-COVID-19-related unit. The outbreak is likely related to an employee returning to work after visiting another state where COVID-19 is surging, said Baystate Health President and CEO Dr. Mark Keroack at Springfield Mayor Domenic Sarno's daily press conference, Monday, July 27. Some staff members were also found to have taken off their masks while together in breakrooms.

"There's no guarantee that this virus cannot spread even when precautions are taken," Keroack said.

Baystate Health is contacting all patients treated in the hospital unit from July 15-23, so they can be tested for COVID-19 and have contact tracing.

Keroack said that prior to the outbreak, the hospital system had no documented cases of COVID-19 virus transmission between patients and employees. He also announced a raft of new strategies to boost the hospital's previous COVID-19 safety protocols.

Springfield-based Baystate Health operates hospitals around Western Massachusetts including Wing Memorial in Palmer and Noble in Westfield.

