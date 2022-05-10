Chicopee Man Admits To Possessing More Than 100 Images Of Child Pornography

A man from Western Massachusetts has pleaded guilty to possessing more than 100 images of child pornography.

Hampden County resident Herve Plasse, age 67, of Chicopee, entered a guilty plea on Monday, May 9, to one count of possession of child pornography, according to the United States Attorney’s Office for the District of Massachusetts.

He was indicted in September of 2019, the announcement said.

A search of his residence in July of 2015 revealed more than 100 images of child pornography on his computer, the US Attorney's Office reported.

He admitted he had accessed a website on an encrypted network to view child pornography, according to the announcement.

The US Attorney's Office said Plasse is set to be sentenced on Thursday, Sept. 22.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.