Brad Paisley Is Coming To The Big E

The Big E has plans to return in 2021 with country singer Brad Paisley headlining the multi-week New England state agricultural fair.

Big E administrators announced on Tuesday, Sept. 22, that Paisley is scheduled to play a concert at the West Springfield fairgrounds in September of next year. He’ll play the Big E Arena and tickets will go on sale in the spring.

Meanwhile, the Big E is going on this year, though very different than usual due to COVID-19 restrictions.

Big E food vendors will still be active. A drive-thru Big E, or “The Big E To-Go,” opens Wednesday, Sept. 23, by appointment. For four weeks, people can make a reservation to visit the Big E and sample fair food.

Check out the fair's website to make a reservation.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.