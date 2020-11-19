At Least 26 Central, Western Mass Schools Get Free, Rapid-Result COVID-19 Test Kits

Rapid-result COVID-19 testing is coming to 134 public Massachusetts School Districts and facilities in December to help stop the spread of the virus.

Among the 134 districts and schools receiving testing, at least 26 individual schools and full districts are from Central and Western Massachusetts (not including the Berkshires).

Due to the limited number of tests, districts that will get the equipment are those that meet certain criteria and offer in-person education.

The 2 million tests provided to Massachusetts schools by the federal government are called “Abbott BinaxNOW COVID-19 Ag Card Point Care (POC) SARS-CoV-2 rapid diagnostic tests.” About 150 million of the tests have been distributed to schools nationwide.

Results from the Abbott BinaxNOW test are usually available in 15 minutes. The tests cost about $5 each, according to Abbott.

In Massachusetts, the tests will be administered to students and staff showing symptoms of COVID-19. They will not be used for asymptomatic testing.

Among the symptoms that could get someone tested for COVID-19 are: Fever of 100 degrees or higher; Cough not due to other known issues; Difficulty breathing; Loss of taste or smell; Sore throat; Nausea, vomiting; Diarrhea; Nasal congestion not due to other known issues; and Fatigue (in combination with other symptoms).

Massachusetts is calling the first distribution of the tests “Phase 1” and anticipates expanding the program to more schools.

Students and staff that test negative will still be sent home to follow up with their own health care provider and may return to classes once a second negative COVID-19 test has been taken and no fever has been present for the last 24 hours. Failing this, a person could return after 10 days of quarantine as long as the symptoms have improved.

SCHOOLS GETTING RAPID RESPONSE TESTING

The following is a list of local schools and school districts that will receive the rapid response COVID-19 tests.

- Amherst

- Blackstone Valley Regional Vocational Technical

- Blackstone-Millville

- Conway Grammar

- Deerfield Elementary

- Dudley-Charlton Regional

- Easthampton

- Frontier

- Gardner

- Gill-Montague

- Greenfield

- Harvard

- Hilltown Cooperative Charter

- Holyoke

- New Salem-Wendell

- Palmer

- Phoenix Academy Charter High School Springfield

- Pioneer Charter School of Science

- Southbridge

- Southern Worcester County Educational Collaborative

- Sunderland Elementary

- The May Center School for Autism and Developmental Disabilities, West Springfield

- Tri-County Regional Vocational Technical

- Uxbridge

- Webster

- and Whately Elementary.

