Man Gunned Down In South End Springfield

Police were called to the 500 block of E. Columbus Avenue to reports of gunshots just after 1:30 a.m., Springfield police said. Officers found a man suffering from a bullet wound and provided aid until paramedics arrived.

Responders rushed him to Baystate Medical Center, where he died of his wounds, police said.

Authorities did not release the man's name.

Springfield police are investigating the killing. Officers ask anyone with information to contact detectives at 413-787-6355.

