Man Busted In Fatal 2023 Shooting In Springfield

Jean Mercado faces several charges connected to the Dec. 4, 2023, shooting death of Billy "Dunnie" Spivey Jr., Springfield police said.

Spivey was found shot just after 6 p.m. in the 100 block of Albemarle Street just after 6 p.m. Paramedics rushed him to Baystate Medical Center in Springfield, where he died of his wounds later that evening.

Police said they linked Mercardo to the shooting and arrested him at his apartment on Wednesday, Feb. 21, just before 8 a.m.

Mercardo is charged with:

Murder

Discharging a firearm within 500 feet of a building

Carrying a firearm without a license

Carrying a loaded firearm without a license

He is also charged with more than a dozen traffic and driving infractions.

A GoFundMe for Spivey's family has raised more than $2,900 of its $3,500 goal.

