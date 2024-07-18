Man Killed In 2 Car Crash In Wilbraham

The crash happened just after 8:30 p.m. at the intersection of Main Street and Boston Road. One of the drivers was airlifted to Baystate Wing Hospital in Palmer, where they were pronounced dead, Wilbraham police said.

The man's name was not released.

Other people in the crash received serious injuries, but police did not release an update on their conditions Thursday.

Police closed the intersection for several hours as they cleaned, cleared, and investigated the scene. It was reopened by 1 a.m. Thursday.

