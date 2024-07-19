A Few Clouds 76°

Teen Accused Of Killing Man In Holyoke While Out On Bail: DA

The 19-year-old accused of killing a 38-year-old Hampden County man last month was out on bail at the time of the fatal shooting, authorities said. 

Photo Credit: Hampden District Attorney
Luis Rodriguez, of Chicopee, is charged with murder in the July 9 slaying of Dexter Ortiz, the Hampden District Attorney's Office said. Rodriguez was arrested on July 10 on motor vehicle charges and had his bail revoked in two other narcotics cases he is facing. 

Police responded to a ShotSpotter alert in the 50 block of West Street in Holyoke just after 11:20 p.m. They found Ortiz with a bullet wound and two others suffering from non-life-threatening injuries. 

Responders rushed Ortiz to Baystate Medical Center, where he later died. 

Holyoke police and Massachusetts State Troopers assigned to the Hampden District Attorney's Office are investigating the shooting. 

Investigators did not provide any potential motive for the killing. 

