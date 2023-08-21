License Plate Leads To 2 Teens In Cuffs On Drug Charges In Springfield: Police

Officers pulled over a car on Armory Street just before 7:30 p.m. after they noticed the vehicle didn't have a front license plate. When they approached, they could smell marijuana and saw several burnt roaches, scales, cash, and more than the legal amount of pot inside, Springfield police said.

Zaddiel Aponte-Perez, 18, of Springfield, was placed under arrest, authorities said.

His 17-year-old passenger snatched a bag out of the car and reached inside, police said. He refused their repeated requests to take his hand out.

Luckily, police were able to get the bag from him before things escalated because inside, they found a loaded pistol, authorities said, along with 280 bags of heroin, crack, cocaine, and more than $1,000 in cash.

Zaddiel Aponte-Perez is charged with:

Conspiracy to violate drug law

Heroin trafficking

Cocaine trafficking

Possession with the intent to distribute a Class A drug

Possession with the intent to distribute a Class B drug

Possession with the intent to distribute a Class D drug

No inspection sticker

Number plate violation

The 17-year-old's name and charges were not released because of his age.

