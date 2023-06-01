Knife-Wielding Home Invader Gives East Longmeadow Homeowner Choice: Your Money or Your Life

That's the story a terrified but unharmed East Longmeadow homeowner relayed to police only minutes after the man away when they gave him some cash, authorities said.

Officers found a ladder beneath the Pioneer Circle home's first-floor bathroom. Police dogs were called in, but they lost his scent not far from the house.

East Longmeadow detectives, working with several other police agencies, began their investigation and honed in on a suspect.

Joseph Sherman was a 30-year-old East Longmeadow man living in a tent behind a house on Pioneer Circle, authorities said. But when detectives went to speak with him, Sherman had bolted and was on the run from the police, authorities said.

Investigators tracked Sherman down to a hotel in Chicopee and arrested him on Wednesday night, officials said.

Sherman is charged with:

Home invasion

Armed robbery while masked

Threat to commit a crime

Possession of a Class B substance

A judge ordered Sherman held without bail pending a Friday dangerousness hearing, authorities said.

