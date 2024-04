The winning ticket was sold on Monday, April 1, at County Mart II at 54 Union St. in Westfield. The winner played the $2 scratch-off game "$100,000 Monopoly Doubler."

The winner's name was not released. The store will receive a bonus for the sale.

The winner was one of 748 people who collected prizes worth $600 or more from the lottery on Monday.

Click here to see a full list of winners.

