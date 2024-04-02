Dannie Abrew, 20, and Devin Abrew, 19, both of Springfield, face multiple felonies following the incident on Friday, March 29, Springfield police say.

A plainclothes detective was sitting in his car in the area on Reed Street around 8:15 p.m. when he heard a metallic tap on his driver's side window. He turned to see Danne Abrew pointing a gun at his head while Devin circled the unmarked police car, authorities said.

The detective sped away toward Wilbraham Road while relaying details of the attempted carjacker to nearby officers who rushed to the area.

Devin Abrew was arrested on Reed Street. Dannie Abrew tossed the gun behind a home and was arrested moments later, police said. Officers found the loaded pistol with 10 bullets inside.

Springfield Mayor Domenic Sarno called them "stupid" "violent offenders."

Now this incident shows just how brazen and stupid these violent offenders are that they would carjack an SPD detective’s car! Our brave and dedicated officers could have been injured or God forbid worst by this blatant ambush. What message will some of our judges and court system send? Will they keep them behind bars, or will they continue to embolden and empower them to commit more crimes against our residents/businesses and police officers?! – the pendulum needs to swing back to law and order.

Devin Abrew is charged with:

Carrying a firearm without a license

Carrying a loaded large-capacity firearm on a public way

Improper storage of a large-capacity firearm

Attempted armed carjacking with a firearm

Assault with a dangerous weapon

Resisting Arrest

Dannie Abrew is charged with:

Carrying a firearm without a license

Carrying a loaded large-capacity firearm on a public way

Improper storage of a large-capacity firearm

Attempted armed carjacking with a firearm

Assault with a dangerous weapon

