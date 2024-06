West Springfield police were alerted to a body around 2 p.m. on Friday, June 21, in the Westfield River. He was found in the area of Front Street near the fish ladder, police said in a Facebook post.

The man was dead when police arrived. Authorities have not released his name.

West Springfield police are investigating the incident, but officers do not believe foul play was involved.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Hampden and receive free news updates.