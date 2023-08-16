Mostly Cloudy 77°

ID Released Of 2 Killed In Multiple Springfield Shootings

Springfield police have now released the names of three of the four people killed last week in different shootings across the city. 

Officials IDed the two men gunned down on Saturday, Aug. 12, on Wednesday. 

Abdikadir Hussein

Abdi Hussein, 31, of Springfield, was found shot in the passenger seat of a wrecked vehicle on Boston Road near Parker Street just after 2:30 a.m., police said. 

Paramedics rushed the female driver, who was also shot, to Baystate Medical, where she remains in critical condition. 

Authorities did not release her name. 

Dwayne Griffith

Police received a Shotspotter alert around 9:30 p.m. near the intersection of State and Dresden Streets. 

Dwayne Griffith, 41, of Springfield, was found bleeding from a bullet wound. Police provided first aid until paramedics arrived and rushed him to Baystate Medical Center. He died of his injuries at the hospital.

Police are still searching for the shooters in these slayings. Officers ask anyone with information to contact detectives at 413-787-6355. 

