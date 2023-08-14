Fatal Shooting Victim ID'd In Springfield; 1 of 4 Gunned Down In City Last Week

Gary White, 25, of Springfield, was shot just after 1:30 a.m. in the 500 block of East Columbus Avenue, Springfield police said. Responders rushed him to Baystate Medical Center, where he later died of his wounds.

A man was shot and killed on Hancock Street near Union Street around 7:45 p.m. on Aug. 6.

And two more people were killed on Saturday, Aug. 12.

A man was killed, and a woman was wounded in a shooting near Boston Road and Parker Street around 2:30 a.m., police said. Officers found the couple in a crashed car. Responders took the woman to Baystate Medical Center, where she was treated for her gunshot wound.

Eighteen hours later and less than four miles from the earlier Saturday shooting, a man was gunned down near the intersection of State and Dresden Streets, police said. Paramedics rushed him to Baystate Medical Center, where he died of his wounds.

Springfield police are searching for the people who pulled the triggers in each of these killings. Officers ask anyone with information to contact detectives at 413-787-6355.

