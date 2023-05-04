ID Released For Man Found Shot Dead Inside Springfield Apartment: Report

Police responded to a gun call and report of shots fired to the 200 block of Union Street in Springfield around 10:35 p.m. on Monday, May 1, as previously reported by Daily Voice.

Upon arrival, officers found Ayala suffering from gunshot wounds inside an apartment. He was taken to Baystate Medical Center where he later died, authorities said.

So far no arrests have been made and the shooting is under investigation.

Anyone with information is asked to call Springfield Police's Detective Bureau at 413-787-6355 or send an anonymous tip by texting CRIMES (2-7-4-6-3-7), typing SOLVE followed by a tip.

