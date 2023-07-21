Friends Want To Give Springfield's 'Favorite Red Head' Fitting Sendoff

Daniel Romero, 21, of Springfield, was found shot at Marengo Park at 10:45 p.m. on Monday, July 17, Springfield police said. He was sitting in a car when officers arrived, and they gave him first aid until paramedics could rush him to the hospital. He died of his wounds soon after at Baystate Medical Center, authorities said.

Police are still searching for the shooter.

Romero's friend Saranaya Lovey created a GoFundMe to give him a funeral worthy of "Springfield's favorite redhead." But it's a financial burden she didn't expect to take on.

Hello I can’t believe I’m doing this. Springfields favorite red head daniel, (dd) unexpectedly passed away last night. He is a foster kid and it’s just me and my parents taking financial responsibility for his funeral. Any little thing helps. We just want to give him a good send off. He was kind and warm hearted. He had y’all locked in. Always ready with a bless or 5 off for you posting.

The campaign had raised $3,235 of its $5,000 goal on Friday.

Click here for more information on the fundraiser.

Springfield police ask anyone with information about Romero's shooting to contact investigators at 413-787-6355.

