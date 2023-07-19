Police ID 21-Year-Old Killed In Springfield Shooting

Daniel Romero, 21, of Springfield, was found shot at Marengo Park at 10:45 p.m. on Monday, July 17, Springfield police said. He was sitting in a car when they arrived, and officers gave him first aid until paramedics arrived.

Responders rushed Romero to Baystate Medical Center, where he died of his wounds.

Officials believe the shooting took place on Belmont Avenue.

Springfield police ask anyone with information about Romero's shooting to contact investigators at 413-787-6355.

