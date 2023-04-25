Fog/Mist 32°

Explosion At Springfield Scrap Metal Factory Sends 3 To Hospitals: Officials

Three people were hospitalized after an explosion at a scrap metal recycling facility in Western Massachusetts this week, according to fire officials.

The aftermath of an explosion at the Joseph Freedman Company in Springfield
The aftermath of an explosion at the Joseph Freedman Company in Springfield Photo Credit: Springfield Fire Department on Twitter
David Cifarelli
Springfield Fire responded to the explosion at 40 Albany Street, the address for Joseph Freedman Company, on Tuesday morning, April 25, the department said on Twitter.

The three injured individuals were determined to be workers, according to MassLive, and were taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, Springfield Fire said.

All other employees were accounted for, the department added. The cause of the blast is under investigation.

