Explosion At Springfield Scrap Metal Factory Sends 3 To Hospitals: Officials

Springfield Fire responded to the explosion at 40 Albany Street, the address for Joseph Freedman Company, on Tuesday morning, April 25, the department said on Twitter.

The three injured individuals were determined to be workers, according to MassLive, and were taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, Springfield Fire said.

All other employees were accounted for, the department added. The cause of the blast is under investigation.

