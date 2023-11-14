Mostly Cloudy 46°

Coyotes Chase Man, His Dog In East Longmeadow: Police

A man walking his dog in Hampden County got the scare of a lifetime when two coyotes picked up their scent and chased him back to his home, police said. 

 Photo Credit: Unsplash/Mana5280
Josh Lanier
The man was walking in East Longmeadow in the Birchland Park Middle School and Mapleshade Elementary School area on Sunday, Nov. 12, when the animal picked up the pursuit, East Longmeadow police said. It's unclear 

The man and his dog were not injured, but police warned people in that area to stay vigilant — especially while walking animals. 

If you spot a coyote or have an encounter, contact Hampden County Animal Services at 413-781-1484 to report it, authorities said. 

