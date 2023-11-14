Coyotes Chase Man, His Dog In East Longmeadow: Police

The man was walking in East Longmeadow in the Birchland Park Middle School and Mapleshade Elementary School area on Sunday, Nov. 12, when the animal picked up the pursuit, East Longmeadow police said. It's unclear

The man and his dog were not injured, but police warned people in that area to stay vigilant — especially while walking animals.

If you spot a coyote or have an encounter, contact Hampden County Animal Services at 413-781-1484 to report it, authorities said.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Hampden and receive free news updates.