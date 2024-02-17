Mostly Cloudy 33°

SHARE

Community Falling For Cupid, Injured Dog Found In Palmer Road, But Vet Bills Climbing

A puppy found running through traffic in Hampden County on Valentine's Day has captured the hearts of many people. But caring for the aptly named Cupid is costly, and her caretakers are asking the community to help. 

Cupid got her name after being rescued from a road in Palmer on Valentine's Day.&nbsp;

Cupid got her name after being rescued from a road in Palmer on Valentine's Day. 

 Photo Credit: Milltown Animal Control
Josh Lanier
Email me Read More Stories

Cupid was found on Feb. 14 near the Milltown Animal Control office in Palmer. Officials believe someone dropped off the injured animal in the parking lot, and she got scared and ran onto the nearby roadway. 

The severely injured animal was rescued and taken to Monson Animal Clinic for treatment.

Posts about her on social media have hundreds of likes, shares, and comments. But viral fame doesn't pay for her cost of care. 

Cupid required emergency surgery at the Veterinary Emergency & Specialty Hospital in West Springfield on Friday. That operation cost an estimated $4,300, Milltown Animal Control said in a Facebook post

Officials are asking for donations to cover that cost. Contributions can be made by calling VESH at 413-665-4911. 

Authorities also hope to find Cupid's original owner and learn how she arrived in such poor condition. 

They ask anyone with information on the pup to contact Milltown Animal Control at animalcontrol@townofpalmer.com or call Palmer dispatch at 413-283-8792 ext. 0. 

to follow Daily Voice Hampden and receive free news updates.

SCROLL TO NEXT ARTICLE