Community Falling For Cupid, Injured Dog Found In Palmer Road, But Vet Bills Climbing

Cupid was found on Feb. 14 near the Milltown Animal Control office in Palmer. Officials believe someone dropped off the injured animal in the parking lot, and she got scared and ran onto the nearby roadway.

The severely injured animal was rescued and taken to Monson Animal Clinic for treatment.

Posts about her on social media have hundreds of likes, shares, and comments. But viral fame doesn't pay for her cost of care.

Cupid required emergency surgery at the Veterinary Emergency & Specialty Hospital in West Springfield on Friday. That operation cost an estimated $4,300, Milltown Animal Control said in a Facebook post.

Officials are asking for donations to cover that cost. Contributions can be made by calling VESH at 413-665-4911.

Authorities also hope to find Cupid's original owner and learn how she arrived in such poor condition.

They ask anyone with information on the pup to contact Milltown Animal Control at animalcontrol@townofpalmer.com or call Palmer dispatch at 413-283-8792 ext. 0.

