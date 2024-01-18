Mostly Cloudy 22°

SHARE

Christy Torres Resigns From Police Role After Sons Arrested

The Springfield Police Commissioner Christy Torres stepped down on Tuesday, Jan. 16, soon after police raided her home and arrested a wanted fugitive — her son — on gun and drug charges, authorities said. Another son was arrested last year after firing an illegal pistol at an oncoming car in the parking lot of a dentist's office, police have said. 

Former Springfield Superintendent Cheryl Torres, center, has stepped down after her home was raided this week and arrested her son, Josiah Cheeseboro on drug and gun charges. Her other son was arrested on gun charges in November.&nbsp;

Former Springfield Superintendent Cheryl Torres, center, has stepped down after her home was raided this week and arrested her son, Josiah Cheeseboro on drug and gun charges. Her other son was arrested on gun charges in November. 

 Photo Credit: Josh Lanier
Josh Lanier
Email me Read More Stories

Josiah Cheeseboro, 24, was arrested on Tuesday on a drug felony warrant out of Franklin County, Springfield police said. Police found Cheeseboro hiding in the basement of their family home on Seymour Avenue, reports and police said. 

Christy Torres is not implicated in any crime, but she did step down from her position as police commissioner hours after the raid, city leaders said

Officers raided the home around 7:30 a.m. and found a loaded AR-15-style rifle in a closet they believed Cheeseboro was hiding in. He wasn't. They found him hiding in the basement moments later.  

Cheeseboro was wanted on charges out of Franklin County of: 

  • Cocaine trafficking 200 grams or more
  • Heroin/fentanyl trafficking 36-100 grams
  • Conspiracy to violate drug law for a felony (two counts)

Springfield police added additional charges for the gun. Those are: 

  • Possession of a firearm without a license
  • Possession of ammunition without an FID card
  • Possession of a large-capacity magazine
  • Improper Storage of a large-capacity magazine

Christy Torres' other son, Jovanne Torres, age 19, was arrested on Nov. 5 after he fired at a car that he said was trying to run him, authorities added. 

Related: 19-Year-Old Busted On Ghost Gun Charges — Police Say

Police were called to the State Street area after a woman called 911 to report a vehicle was trying to run her and Torres over. Torres pulled a pistol and fired at the oncoming car. He said it was self-defense, authorities added. It turned out the gun was illegal. 

Jovanne Torres was arrested on multiple charges, including possession of a "ghost gun," possession of a large-capacity magazine, and firing within 500 feet of a building. It's unclear what sparked the incident that led to the shooting

Springfield leaders are asking the public to submit applications to finish Christy Torres' term, which ends in April. Click here to find out more about that process. 

to follow Daily Voice Hampden and receive free news updates.

SCROLL TO NEXT ARTICLE