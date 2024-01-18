Josiah Cheeseboro, 24, was arrested on Tuesday on a drug felony warrant out of Franklin County, Springfield police said. Police found Cheeseboro hiding in the basement of their family home on Seymour Avenue, reports and police said.

Christy Torres is not implicated in any crime, but she did step down from her position as police commissioner hours after the raid, city leaders said.

Officers raided the home around 7:30 a.m. and found a loaded AR-15-style rifle in a closet they believed Cheeseboro was hiding in. He wasn't. They found him hiding in the basement moments later.

Cheeseboro was wanted on charges out of Franklin County of:

Cocaine trafficking 200 grams or more

Heroin/fentanyl trafficking 36-100 grams

Conspiracy to violate drug law for a felony (two counts)

Springfield police added additional charges for the gun. Those are:

Possession of a firearm without a license

Possession of ammunition without an FID card

Possession of a large-capacity magazine

Improper Storage of a large-capacity magazine

Christy Torres' other son, Jovanne Torres, age 19, was arrested on Nov. 5 after he fired at a car that he said was trying to run him, authorities added.

Related: 19-Year-Old Busted On Ghost Gun Charges — Police Say

Police were called to the State Street area after a woman called 911 to report a vehicle was trying to run her and Torres over. Torres pulled a pistol and fired at the oncoming car. He said it was self-defense, authorities added. It turned out the gun was illegal.

Jovanne Torres was arrested on multiple charges, including possession of a "ghost gun," possession of a large-capacity magazine, and firing within 500 feet of a building. It's unclear what sparked the incident that led to the shooting

Springfield leaders are asking the public to submit applications to finish Christy Torres' term, which ends in April. Click here to find out more about that process.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Hampden and receive free news updates.