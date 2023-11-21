Man Fired Shot At Car Trying To Run Him Over, Gets Arrested in Springfield: Cops

Jovanne Torres was arrested on Monday, Nov. 20, after police found the gun on him in the 300 block of State Street, authorities said.

Police were called to the area around 5 p.m. when a woman called 911 to report that a car had crashed into her and Torres, and one of the people inside the vehicle had pulled a gun, Springfield police said. They sped off after the crash, she told officers.

Torres told police that he pulled out a pistol as the car drove toward them. His firearm was a ghost gun, meaning it was untraceable, authorities said. Officers found a spent shell case in the parking lot where the incident happened, and they believe Torres fired a shot at the vehicle.

He was arrested for having the illegal pistol, authorities said.

Police did not provide information on the car that allegedly hit them or the driver.

