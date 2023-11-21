Overcast 37°

SHARE

Man Fired Shot At Car Trying To Run Him Over, Gets Arrested in Springfield: Cops

A 19-year-old man who said he was defending himself after a car tried to run him over was arrested this week after Springfield police said he was carrying a ghost gun.

<p>Jovanne Torres </p>

Jovanne Torres

Photo Credit: Springfield Police Department
Josh Lanier
Email me Read More Stories

Jovanne Torres was arrested on Monday, Nov. 20, after police found the gun on him in the 300 block of State Street, authorities said. 

Police were called to the area around 5 p.m. when a woman called 911 to report that a car had crashed into her and Torres, and one of the people inside the vehicle had pulled a gun, Springfield police said. They sped off after the crash, she told officers. 

Torres told police that he pulled out a pistol as the car drove toward them. His firearm was a ghost gun, meaning it was untraceable, authorities said. Officers found a spent shell case in the parking lot where the incident happened, and they believe Torres fired a shot at the vehicle. 

He was arrested for having the illegal pistol, authorities said.

Police did not provide information on the car that allegedly hit them or the driver. 

to follow Daily Voice Hampden and receive free news updates.

SCROLL TO NEXT ARTICLE