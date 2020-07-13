COVID-19: Big Y Pricing Freeze Extended For Specific Food Items

Big Y Foods is extending its “pricing freeze” on specific foods - and adding more items to the list - as the fallout from COVID-19 continues to ravage the economy.

There are now 15,000 food items under the Springfield-based Big Y Foods’ price freeze - this is up from 10,000 items when the freeze first went into effect in May.

Food items subject to the price freeze include chicken, butter, grapes, peanut butter, breakfast cereal, cheese, strawberries, yogurt, orange juice, hotdogs, tomatoes, avocados, raspberries, deli salads, and frozen beef patties.

Big Y says it will maintain pricing on these foods through Wednesday, Sept. 2.

“These remain uncharted times, so we feel this is another way we can help our customers and the community,” said Michael D’Amour, Big Y’s chief operating officer, in a statement.

D’Amour said the grocer was encouraged to maintain pricing levels following an outpouring of support from customers.

The unemployment rate was 11.1 percent across the nation in June, the most recent information available from the Bureau of Labor Statistics.

Big Y operates 83 stores in Massachusetts and Connecticut, including 71 Big Y World Class Market supermarkets, one Fresh Acres Market, one Table & Vine Fine Wines and Liquors store, and 10 Big Y Express gas and convenience locations.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.