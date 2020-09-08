Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Hampden Daily Voice serves Chicopee, Holyoke, Palmer, Springfield & Westfield
Bugalu Ballroom Coming To Western Mass City

The Bugalu Ballroom is seeking a liquor license for the High Street events venue and bar.
The Bugalu Ballroom is seeking a liquor license for the High Street events venue and bar. Photo Credit: Pixabay

On Wednesday, Sept. 9, the Holyoke Licensing Board will hold a public hearing on the transfer of an annual all-alcohol license formerly held by TNT Pizza to Bugalu.

TNT Pizza closed in 2019. Known for its live music and neighborhood atmosphere, TNT Pizza on South Street has been missed by area musicians.

Bugalu Ballroom, 120 High St., is owned by Emily Ortiz Santos.

