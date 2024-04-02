A judge sentenced Scanlon to life without parole for the 2019 stabbing of Alexis Avery, the Hampden County District Attorney said on Tuesday, April 2. The couple had an infant child together.

A jury found him guilty last week of stabbing Avery multiple times on Jan. 13, 2019.

Police were called to the home they shared on White Street after Scanlon called 911 to report he had been attacked. Police found Avery's body at the home and Scanlon bleeding from multiple shallow, and later determined, self-inflicted stab wounds, the prosecutor said.

An autopsy found that Avery died after being stabbed 28 times two days before Scanlon called 911, the prosecutor said.

Hampden District Attorney Anthony D. Gulluni said he hoped the sentence gave Avery's family some "degree of justice."

I hope that this verdict and life time sentence brings some degree of justice to Ms. Avery’s family and other loved ones. I thank the detectives from the Westfield Police Department as well as detectives assigned to my office’s Massachusetts State Police Detective Unit for their thoroughness in this investigation. I also thank my team, especially lead trial counsel, Assistant District Attorney Matthew Green, appellate counsel, Assistant District Attorney Joe Coliflores, and Chief Victim Witness Advocate Jane Chevalier for all their hard work on this case. I am incredibly proud of their work, which was always focused on justice for Alexis and her family.

