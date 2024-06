Lutricia Daniels, of Chicopee, was walking along Main Street at 11:55 p.m. when a Honda Accord slammed into her and sped away, Hartford police said. She was pronounced dead at the scene.

The Honda was seen speeding south on Main Street after the crash, and Connecticut State Police said they found the car engulfed in flames and unoccupied on I-384 a short time later.

Hartford police are investigating the fatal crash.

