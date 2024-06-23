Jacky Huang, of West Springfield, won the $25,000 a year for life prize as part of the multi-state Lucky for Life game. He matched all five numbers in the June 10 drawing.

He said he played his family members' birthdays for the numbers.

Huang chose to take the annuity payments of $25,000 (before taxes) that will run for the rest of his life, the Massachusetts State Lottery said.

He plans to put the money toward his sister's college tuition.

He bought the ticket at County Liquors at 272 County Rd. in Southampton. The store will get $5,000 for the sale.

