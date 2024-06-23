Mostly Cloudy 81°

SHARE

Jacky Huang Plans To Pay For His Sister's College Tuition

A Western Mass Man recently won a lottery jackpot that will pay him off for the rest of his life. 

Jacky Huang

Jacky Huang

Photo Credit: Massachusetts State Lottery
Josh Lanier
Email me Read More Stories

Jacky Huang, of West Springfield, won the $25,000 a year for life prize as part of the multi-state Lucky for Life game. He matched all five numbers in the June 10 drawing. 

He said he played his family members' birthdays for the numbers. 

Huang chose to take the annuity payments of $25,000 (before taxes) that will run for the rest of his life, the Massachusetts State Lottery said. 

He plans to put the money toward his sister's college tuition. 

He bought the ticket at County Liquors at 272 County Rd. in Southampton. The store will get $5,000 for the sale. 

to follow Daily Voice Hampden and receive free news updates.

SCROLL TO NEXT ARTICLE