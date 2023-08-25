$4M Lottery Win: Chicopee Woman Has Big Plans For Her New Cash

The Chicopee woman recently won $4 million in the “100X Cash” instant ticket game, the Massachusetts Lottery announced Friday, Aug. 25. It's the first time someone has won the grand prize in that game.

Gonzalez elected to take the lump sum payment of $2.6 million before taxes. She said she plans to buy a home and a new car with the money.

Gonzalez bought the lucky scratch-off ticket at New Corner Variety, 1175 Grattan St. in Chicopee. The store will get a $40,000 bonus.

