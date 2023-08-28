Mostly Cloudy 78°

2 Charged With Setting Train Car On Fire In Westfield Causing $250K In Damages: Police

Police have arrested two men investigators say set a train car on fire on Aug. 16 in Hampden County, destroying everything inside.

Fire investigators arrested two men and charged them with setting a train car on fire in Westfield. Photo Credit: Department of Fire Services
Josh Lanier
Johnny Hundley, 23, of Southwick in Hampden County, is charged with breaking and entering into a railroad car, burning a railway car, malicious destruction of property worth more than $1,200, and trespassing on railroad property, the Massachusetts Fire Marshal said. 

Brandon Jasorkowski, 25, was arrested in Connecticut and is expected to be extradited to face similar charges, investigators said. 

Westfield firefighters were called to the area behind 181 Notre Dame St. just after 6:45 p.m. and found the train car engulfed in flames. Crews were able to put out the blaze, but all of the contents inside were destroyed, state fire investigators said. 

Investigators said the train car door had been pried open. Fire officials estimate that the blaze caused $250,000 in damage. 

