2 Adults Killed, 2 Kids Shot Inside Springfield Home (Developing)

Officials in Springfield say a man and woman were killed, and two young children were gravely wounded in a shooting at a home on Berkshire Avenue on Monday, Aug. 14. 

174 Berkshire Avenue in Springfield
174 Berkshire Avenue in Springfield Photo Credit: Google Maps Street View
Josh Lanier
The shootings happened just after 2:30 p.m. at  174 Berkshire Ave. near Jasper Street, Hampden County District Attorney Anthony Gulluni said in a press conference. 

The man police believe pulled the trigger died of a self-indicted gunshot wound, reports said. It's unclear what sparked the shooting or how the victims are connected. 

Police said a woman was found dead inside the house. Two children were also shot and were in surgery Monday afternoon. One of those children was in critical condition, authorities said. 

The dog at the house was also shot and killed. 

Prosecutor Gulluni stressed that there is no ongoing threat to the community. 

This is a developing story. Check back with Daily Voice for updates. 

