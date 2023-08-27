These High Schools Rank Top 5 In Essex County: Report

After considering several key areas, the following schools were ranked in the website’s 2023 “Best Public High Schools in Essex County” report:

No. 1 - Saugus: Pioneer Charter School of Science II

No. 2 - Andover: Andover High School

No. 3 - Marblehead: Marblehead High School

No. 4 - Lynnfield: Lynnfield High School

No. 5 - Manchester: Manchester Essex Regional High School

All five Essex County schools received overall grades of "A" or "A+," based on data compiled from dozens of public data sources and millions of reviews.

The top five schools all performed top of their class in academics, college prep, and teachers.

Ratings for resources and facilities and clubs and activities varied slightly, with Marblehead High School receiving a "B" and an "A," respectively, and Pioneer Charter School of Science II receiving a "B" and a "C," respectively.

The schools suffered more in terms of culinary arts, with two of the five schools receiving "C" or "C+" grades. Andover High School, Lynnfield High School, and Manchester Essex Regional High School received grades of either "B" or "B-."

Overall grades also took into account sports, administration, and teacher rankings.

Click here to view the list from Niche.

