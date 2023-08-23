Salem Eatery Announces Closure; 'Gut-Wrenching' Decision For Owner

Jodi Bee Bakes, a vegan cafe and bakery located at 282 Derby Street in Salem, announced that it would permanently close its doors on Sept. 3 via a post on its Facebook page.

Jodi Bee Bakes specializes in allergen-friendly pastries and sandwiches. Its sandwich menu offers a maple mustard tempeh sandwich, a curried chickpea salad sandwich, and a crispy tempeh Caesar sandwich.

The sweeter side of its menu includes a browned butter sea-salt chocolate-chip cookie, whoopie pies, scones, muffins, and cupcakes.

The cafe is closing because it never recovered from moving its business, the Facebook post read.

"I was also working 60+ hours a week trying to keep things going on a shoestring budget, hoping that the loss from the move would bounce back," the owner wrote. "It didn't, and all of our costs have done nothing but go up since then. I have spent every cent of my savings and then some."

The owner, Liz Lucas, said that she attempted to find a buyer for the business, but it was impossible, partly because of how difficult it is for business owners to get funding.

The cafe will put its assets, including equipment, up for sale.

"I hope y'all believe me when I say this was a gut-wrenching decision I never wanted to make," Lucas wrote. "There were some circumstances outside of my control, but I am deeply sorry for my failure as a business owner and this loss to the vegan community."

The bakery will have limited opening hours until its closing date. Hours will be Thursday to Sunday, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Essex and receive free news updates.