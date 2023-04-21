Rowley Man Dies In 3-Alarm Fire, Cause Under Investigation

A passerby spotted smoke emanating from a home at 2 Railroad Avenue around 4:10 a.m. on Friday, April 21, according to the Rowley Fire Department.

Firefighters responded and saw smoke and flames coming from inside the home. They entered and found a single person inside, an older man.

The man was transported to a local hospital where he was pronounced dead.

The fire is still under investigation, but the first firefighters on the scene did not hear smoke alarms sounding.

“In the past three weeks, fires in homes without working smoke alarms have claimed six older adults’ lives," said Rowley Fire Chief Mark Emery. "Be sure you have them installed on every level of the residence, and please take a few minutes to check on older relatives, friends, and neighbors to see if they need help installing, testing, or maintaining their alarms.”

The following communities provided mutual aid or helped cover Rowley stations:

Boxford

Georgetown

Hamilton

Ipswich

Newbury

Newburyport

Topsfield

Amesbury

Groveland

Salisbury

West Newbury

Rehab 5 canteen services supported crews at the scene.

The fire does not initially appear suspicious, officials say. The exact cause is still under investigation by the following groups:

Rowley Fire Department

Rowley Police Department

State Police Fire & Explosion Investigation Unit assigned to the State Fire Marshal’s office

State Police assigned to the Essex County District Attorney’s office

Department of Fire Services’ Code Compliance and Enforcement Unit

