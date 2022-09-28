Middleton Ex-Navy Police Officer Threatened His Ex-Wife, Her Mom: Feds

A 30-year-old former Navy police officer faces up to 15 years in prison after federal investigators said he threatened to hurt his ex-wife and her mother. His threats allegedly continued after officials put him in jail.

Luis De Leon is charged with three counts of making threatening communications while he worked as Naval police at Portsmouth (NH) Naval Shipyard, the US Attorney's Office for Massachusetts said. He served at the shipyard from June 2021 until June 2022, officials reported.

Investigators said De Leon called his ex-wife in Iowa on April 30 and threatened "war in the street."

"You’re gonna f****** pay! Do you understand!? There will be death! There will be war in the street! You wanna go to war!? I’ll take you to f****** war!" she said he reportedly threatened.

A few days later, Lawrence police arrested him on unrelated charges of carrying a dangerous weapon — a hatchet knife, resisting arrest, disorderly conduct, threatening a crime, and a motor vehicle offense, the US Attorney's Office said. They put him in the Middleton House of Corrections, but that didn't stop him from promising to hurt people, officials said.

While at the Essex County facility, De Leon wrote two letters to his ex-wife's mother in Iowa and used the fact that he was in jail as proof he could hurt her, officers said.

“I’ll be heading over there soon […] God help you and your dysfunctional family if you try and stop me," he allegedly wrote, according to investigators. "I won’t be alone either just so you know, and that’s for your safety NOT MINE!!! […] If you don’t believe me just look where I’m sending this from. I don’t really have much else to lose, and do you know what men with nothing left to lose usually do?”

Each charge of making threatening communications brings a potential five-year prison sentence and a $250,000 fine, federal authorities said.

