Man Guilty In 2020 Haverhill Stabbing Murder; Faces Life In Prison: DA

Josh Lanier
Josh Lanier
Kaiden Henderson faces life in prison without the possibility of parole after a jury convicted him of felony murder charges on Thursday, April 13.
Kaiden Henderson faces life in prison without the possibility of parole after a jury convicted him of felony murder charges on Thursday, April 13.

A Merriman man was convicted on Thursday, April 13, of stabbing a man to death during an armed robbery gone wrong, authorities said. 

Kaiden Henderson, 21, was found guilty of first-degree murder in the killing of  26-year-old Jose Vasquez in 2020, the Essex County District Attorney said. Vasquez was killed on Nov. 21 in his Marble Street home in Haverhill. 

Devaughn Johnson, 28, of Haverhill, was found guilty of accessory after the fact of armed robbery, but the jury acquitted him on accessory after the fact of murder, the prosecutor said. 

Henderson faces a mandatory life sentence without parole for the murder conviction. Johnson faces up to seven years for the accessory ruling, officials said. 

A judge is set to sentence the men on May 8. 

A third person arrested in connection with the murder, David Trongeau, 20, of Haverhill, died before the trial began on April 4.

