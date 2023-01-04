Kingston Cooking Fire Traps, Hospitalizes Elderly Woman: Officials

An elderly woman with limited mobility was hospitalized after a cooking fire got out of control, officials say.

Firefighters arrived at 73 Main Street around 2:30 p.m. on Tuesday, Jan. 3 after being alerted about a fire that trapped a person inside the building, according to the Kingston Police Department. The fire had been put out by the time firefighters arrived, but the building was filled with heavy smoke.

Firefighters rescued the woman and called for Boston MedFlight to airlift her to a hospital, but weather conditions prevented flight. Instead, a fire department ambulance drove her to a Boston hospital.

“Our thoughts right now are with the victim and her family,” said Chief Douglass. “I also want to remind the community that cooking is the leading cause of fires and fire injuries at home."

Douglass, along with State Fire Marshal Ostroskey, stated that everyone should have a fire safety plan that takes their level of mobility into account, and encouraged people to visit this website for more information on fire safety.

The cause of the fire was investigated by the Kingston Fire Department, the Kingston Police Department, and the State Police Fire and Explosion Investigation Unit.

