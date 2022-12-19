Cleanup Prompted After Hazardous Spill Shuts Down Groveland Highway: Officials

A chemical spill resulted in traffic delays and an organized cleanup after a road sander spilled hydraulic fluid on the roadway in Groveland, authorities say.

Groveland firefighters were dispatched to Seven Star road around noon on Saturday, Dec. 17, because of a chemical spill. A road sander belonging to the town of Groveland had malfunctioned, releasing hazardous hydraulic fluid on the highway.

The spill, in all about 10 gallons, was collected using granular absorbents and specialty absorbent pads, said the Groveland fire department. The cleanup was carried out by the Groveland fire department and the Groveland department of public works.

Traffic on Seven Star Road was halted for over 90 minutes while the cleanup took place. The Massachusetts department of environmental protection has been notified of the chemical spill.

