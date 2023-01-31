Contact Us
Breaking News: 'Innocent Bystander' Killed In Holyoke Mall Shooting Was 'Lovely Employee'
Ceiling Collapse Hospitalizes Deli Customer At Middleton Market Basket

Morgan Gonzales
The Market Basket storefront.
A box fell through the ceiling of a Market Basket, striking and injuring a person waiting in the deli line.

Firefighters received a call around 9:40 a.m. on Tuesday, Jan. 31 reporting a person injured from a ceiling collapse of the Market Basket located at 230 South Main Street, Middleton Fire Department confirmed to Daily Voice. 

A box of materials fell through the ceiling tiles and struck one person, delivering minor injuries but sending them to the hospital. 

Damage to the building was not extensive, according to the fire department. 

